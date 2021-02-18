Building floods after pipe bursts in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a building in downtown Jackson dealt with major flooding after a pipe burst during the freezing temperatures. The incident happened at the Landmark building.

According to a maintenance worker, the water leak began on the top floor. The employee said the building looked like a swimming pool inside. He was able to shutoff the main water valve to the building.

David Shaw, who stores equipment in the building, said his belongings need to be replaced.

“I was expecting to see a small leak and maybe walk through a couple puddles, take a look at the equipment and carry on and go back to our office on State Street. We were here two or three months ago. I guess fate had it we moved out just in time,” Shaw said.

No one was inside the building at the time of the pipe burst.