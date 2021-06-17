Bulldog Bash returning to Starkville this fall

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Bulldog Bash will return in the fall to the City of Starkville after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s outdoor concert will be on September 17 in downtown Starkville at the intersection of Jackson and Main streets, before the MSU vs. University of Memphis football game on September 18 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

For more information on Bulldog Bash and sponsorship opportunities, visit msubulldogbash.com or contact the MSU Center for Student Activities at 662-325-2930.