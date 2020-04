VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a shooting around 5:37 on Wednesday to a shooting in the 4400 bock of Halls Ferry Road involving a 3-year-old boy.

According to VPD, the 3-year-old was playing with a handgun and it discharged, the bullet grazing his head.

Police said he was taken to Merit Health River Region where he was treated and released.