JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – GPS Hospitality is holding a job fair to hire more than 200 managers and crew members across the metro area.

The company explains the positions at the Burger King and Popeyes locations are great for anyone looking for a first time job or entry-level position.

Interviews will take place at 16 locations from 9am-11am and 2pm-6pm.

To find a location near you or to apply online, click here.