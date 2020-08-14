Burger King virtual job fair in Jackson next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – GPS Hospitality will host a virtual job fair to hire managers and crew members at its Burger King locations in and around the Jackson area.

The job fair will be August 17-21, 2020. Video chats and phone interviews will be scheduled with qualifying applicants. According to GPS Hospitality, exceptions will be made for applicants who prefer to interview at their desired restaurant location.

Applicants can text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visit https://bit.ly/workforgps2020 to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.

LATEST STORIES: