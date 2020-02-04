Burglary suspect wanted in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a burglary suspect in Attala County.

According to investigators, a home was burglarized on January 16, 2020. Surveillance pictures shows the suspect’s vehicle. Authorities said the same suspect and vehicle is believed to have been involved in two other burglary attempts on the same date.

The vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Suburban with a sunroof and low profile (2″) hood scoop. It’s missing a rear center cap on the driver’s side rear wheel.

The suspect is described as being 5’9″ to 6′ tall, stocky build, with a dark complexion, and a low haircut and neat in appearance.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online at www.P3tips.com.