Burglary suspect wielding screwdriver killed in officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway after a suspect was fatally wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, an officer responded to a burglary call around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning in the 900 block of East Fortification Street. The suspect was still at the scene when the officer arrived.

A physical altercation ensued, and the suspect was armed with a screwdriver. During the altercation, a witness called 911 stating that the officer needed assistance. Following the fight, the suspect fled from the scene on a bicycle toward the intersection of Davis and West Streets and into a neighborhood.

Police said the suspect hid himself in a crawl space under an abandoned house. At this time, the responding officer was in pursuit of the suspect and several JPD officers arrived at the scene as back up.

Once the suspect was located, police said several attempts were made to remove him from the crawl space.

Jackson firefighters arrived at the scene to assist by cutting an access hole in the floor of the abandoned home in order for officers to capture the suspect. According to JPD, officers used a taser several times on the suspect to subdue him but that was unsuccessful.

Investigators said the officers attempted to reach in and pull the suspect out from under the house, and the suspect brandished the screwdriver. Police said around 4:30 a.m., the suspect tried to attack the police officers with the screwdriver, and one of the officers fired shots at him.

The suspect was shot in the torso and died from his injuries. An autopsy will be performed by the Hinds County coroner.