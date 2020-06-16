Burl Cain confirmed as MDOC commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate Corrections Committee confirmed Burl Cain as the new commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).
Cain was appointed by Governor Tate Reeves in May to lead the state’s prison. He served 20 years as warden of Louisiana’s Angola Prison before he resigned.
In an interview with 12 News, Cain said he came out of retirement to lead MDOC. Cain said he didn’t come to the sate for money, but to help restore order and help inmates through a religious program.
Following Tuesday’s hearing before the committee at the Mississippi State Capitol, Cain said, “We are going to hit the ground running. Failure is not an option here.”