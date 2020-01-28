Bus driver pulls over for medical attention: Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a bus belonging to the Madison County School District made an emergency stop for medical assistance.
The school’s director of communication released a statement addressing the incident.
The bus driver drove into Jackson and stopped near a fire station. All students on board, who attend Olde Towne Middle School, are safe, and no one was injured in the incident. A different bus was dispatched to pick up the students, and parents were notified immediately of the situation by administrators.Gene Wright, Madison County Schools