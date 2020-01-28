Bus driver pulls over for medical attention: Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Qualified Entergy Mississippi customers can receive free tax preparation and have a chance to win money at Entergy's Super Tax Day events every Saturday in February.

According to Entergy, customers who agree to save part of their total refund at the Super Tax Day event will have an opportunity to win up to $50 in cash through a scratch-off card promotion and will be entered in other drawings, including a $10,000 grand prize from the national Save Your Refund program.