Business owner concerned about court’s ruling after investing in medical marijuana ventures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local businesses owners are upset about the Mississippi Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the medical marijuana initiative. Dr. Cindy Ayers said she invested $70,000 in medical marijuana ventures in the state.

The court’s decision on Friday stopped any chances of Ayers opening her business anytime soon.

“Until this law changes or the right people are elected who believe in the people to do things differently, we’ll be doing this over and over again, and it’s time out for that,” she said.

12 News reached out to Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, who filed the lawsuit to block Initiative 65. We have not heard back from her, and her receptionist said she has not issued a statement as of late.

The future of Mississippi’s voter initiative process could rest in the hands of the Mississippi Legislature. House Speaker Philip Gunn said in a statement, “We 100% believe in the right of the people to use the initiative process to express their views on public policy. If the legislature does not act on an issue that the people of Mississippi want, then the people need a mechanism to change the law. I support the governor calling us into a special session to protect this important right of the people.”