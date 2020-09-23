Business owner in Brandon arrested for fraud

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Business owner, Jamie Sullivan of Mr. Fix It Garage Door, in Brandon was arrested by Rankin County deputies for fraud on Tuesday.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received multiple reports that people paid for garage door installations without receiving work.

The victims in these cases all paid for the materials and labor up front and when they tried to confront Sullivan he would offer excuses for a lengthy period of time before eventually cutting off all communication.

Sullivan is currently in custody at the Rankin County Detention Center and awaiting his initial court appearance.

