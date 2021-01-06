Business owner in Byram plowing through pandemic

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — Cora Christian opened Beyond Beauty in Byram in 2018, and has been empowering her clients ever since.

Because of her work ethic, Christian said that the pandemic has been an obstacle, but not a barrier.

“When you set your mind to something and you want to do something, do it,” Christian said. “No one can stop you. If you have a dream, go big and go after your dream.”

During the lockdown period, Beyond Beauty had to get creative with managing income. Most of the services are in person and require a lot of contact.

“Selling waist trainers, different sweat creams online,” Christian explained. “But as far as services during those two months it was really hard.”

One of Christian’s clients said that what she missed during the off period was much more than just the services.

“The interaction is what makes you want to come in and feel comfortable,” Ty Patterson said. “You’re getting one-on-one, so the interaction is definitely what we all miss.”



Christian said that she hopes she’s setting a high standard for other black women and girls who also dream of owning their own businesses, and Patterson said that she is.