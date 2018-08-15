Business Owners Welcome Highway 80 Upgrades

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - When's the last time you drove down highway 80 in Jackson? If you haven’t been in a while, you will most likely see a noticeable difference. Despite the issues surrounding the Metro-Center, one of the areas former biggest attractions, there is a new found vibrancy coming

For a while, a lot of the businesses you saw on highway 80 looked like an aging shell of its former self. The buildings were abandoned and old, but if you take a closer look now you will see signs of new life on highway 80.

Nathaniel Blount Junior, owner of County Fisherman restaurant says the change has been a long time coming. “it is exciting. I mean it is like a shot of adrenaline,” he said. Anything that you see new will give you a new influx of new people. So I’m glad to see it. Some people say Mr. Blount so you care about the competition? I welcome the competition.”



The restaurant’s building was built in 1984, and it became the country fisherman in 1997.

Mr. Blount says he bought the restaurant in 1994, and since that time he has seen the area decline. The loss of so many stores at the metro mall only worsened the feeling of a grim focus coming into sharp focus for the business district.



“ We have been here so long by ourselves it seems like,’ Blount said. “You know we had the Western Sizzler and other restaurants on the side, and they all disappeared. Now to see what’s happening on the corner down here with the convenient store in the new restaurant across the street here it gives you a shot of adrenaline just to see all these things starting to happen.”



Most of the fast food restaurants along the highway have been upgraded and given more modern looks. A new service station and cookout restaurant have also been added.



“There has been a myth about Highway 80. Every time we turn on the TV there something negative on about it, but it is not that” Blount said. “They are trying to do some things. I think the city is moving in the right direction now. I am all for it.”

