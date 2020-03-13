Business will continue at the Capitol amid coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Faced with the possibility of a coronavirus spread , business will continue at the capitol, but with some caution.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann says that he will follow the doctors order to prevent any potential spread of the coronavirus.



“52 senators and there’s 122 members of the House we have some members that are in the vulnerable category that have been outlined by the department of health and so we are concerned about people who may come through here,” said Hosemann.

Hosemann says the changes will be in accordance with the law.



“The general just walk through traffic that we get we thought both the Speaker and I thought and of course we’re going to follow the doctors orders just like every Mississippian should we’re going to restrict access for just people who are just roaming through here,” he said.

The Mississippi Department of Health recommended the changes.



There will no longer be pages, rotunda meetings or large outside group gatherings in the capitol. .

The capitol will also be cleaned twice a day.