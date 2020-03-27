Businesses Donating to feed Jackson Families During Covid-19 Outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – – The Jackson Public School District, Eaton Aerospace, The Systems Companies Team and The Center For Entrepreneurship are partnering to provide meals for Jackson families dealing with the outbreak of Covid-19.

They have raised over 14 thousand dollars. Thea Faulkner, the JPS Director of Partners in Education says she hopes to continue feeding people for as long as possible.

“We realize that when school is back in session and folks go back to work that it will take awhile for people to recover financially” said Faulkner.

Until money runs out to buy food, every Thursday and Friday volunteers will be at Bates & Galloway Elementary and Cardoza & Chastain Middle School.

Safety measures have been in place for all involved. Each volunteer must fill out a questionnaire from the CDC and wear gloves, mask and a apron. To keep social distance, people are to stay in their cars and the food is placed in their trunks.

Each meal cost $4.63.

If you would like to donate you can do so my contacting Thea Faulkner by email. tfaulkner@jackson.k12.ms.us