Businesses in the Pine Belt prepare for Black Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After Thanksgiving comes Black Friday and businesses in the Pine Belt are preparing for holiday shopping amid a pandemic.



And most stores in Turtle creek mall in Hattiesburg have enhanced their cleaning procedures for high touch areas in the mall.

“This year stores are adding additional checkout kiosks, so that will help speed up the customer flow process for those who may be waiting in line outside”, said Kristina Circelli

“Throughout the entire year we have implemented a number of protective measures to help keep our community safe, additional hand sanitation stations throughout the entire property”

If you’re planning to shop many retailers encourage you to plan ahead.

“Have a plan, we always say know what stores you want to visit, have a better idea of what you want to buy that way when you come into the store you know what you want, and that way you will be able to go right to that product get it and check out and your in and out a lot faster”, said Kristina Circelli, Marketing Director with CBL properties.