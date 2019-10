Elizabeth Edmonds was training to be a correctional officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. She made it less than a year before Pike County authorities arrested her and charged her with smuggling contraband into the Pike County Community Work Center.





The items included crystal meth, headphones, tobacco, and something leafy, investigators say may contain the drug spice.

If convicted, Edmonds faces anywhere from three to fifteen years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine or both.