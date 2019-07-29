Busted: Ridgeland man charged with meeting child for sex

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators assigned to the Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested, Steven Tutor, 40, of Ridgeland Saturday night around 9:30 pm at a Jackson Hotel after allegedly, soliciting sex with who he thought was a 14- year-old child.

Tutor was taken into custody and was surprised when he realized his conversations were with a Sheriff’s Investigator and not a 14-year-old child.

Steven Tutor has been charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

He is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Major Pete Luke says, “This is an example of why parents should monitor their child’s activities on electronic devices. Social media has surpassed Television as a primary source of entertainment in most households and particularly for this generation. Without proper supervision, a child can be targeted and preyed upon before a parent is aware. “