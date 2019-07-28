Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Busy parents get help with kids’ shot records

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- In order to accommodate busy parents gearing-up for the new school year, the Miss. State Dept. of Health will host a one-stop shop for required school registration forms.

The week-long event offers parents copies of their child’s shot records and birth certificate. 

Shot records will be available free-of-charge if the child is up-to-date on vaccinations.

Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17 and each additional certified copy is $6.

The event is taking place at the MSDH office of Vital Records in Ridgeland, July 29, through Aug. 2.

