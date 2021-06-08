Butch Lee reelected as mayor of Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday night, the city of Brandon welcomed mayor Butch Lee back for his third term after winning the election.

Mayor Lee said his third time around will not be that different. He will continue to work to give a high quality of life to the people of Brandon. Lee said that being in the Rankin County seat means there are a lot of moving parts in his job, and he is looking forward to staying in office.

“Brandon goes, so goes Rankin County. Kind of tied to that. All the government is in downtown Brandon. We need to improve what we do to everyone and we need to be what Brandon is supposed to be which is a quality county seat,” he stated.

Lee said he would like to thank his opponents for conducting dignified campaigns.

