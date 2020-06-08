Butterfly in the sky, USDA research helps population rise

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District is issuing traffic advisories for drivers who frequently drive the Bob Anthony Parkway across the Barnett Reservoir Dam, also known as Spillway Road.

Two upcoming projects will impact eastbound traffic on the 3.2-mile lower road across the dam. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, take extra caution, respect workers in these areas, and plan ahead for traffic delays.