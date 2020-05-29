Breaking News
Byram church donates food boxes to families during pandemic

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A Byram church partnered with Merchant Food Service to continue to provide meals to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trinity Wesleyan Church joined efforts with Merchant Food Service to 280 donate boxes of food to community members.

One woman receiving the food box said it’s been hard to find items like this in the stores, so she is grateful for the donation.

“Nothing’s left. Tissue and all that is all gone, but it means the world to me though. This here helped me stay out of the stores and around so many people during this pandemic thing,” said Shirley Smith.

The boxes included onions, sweet potatoes, yogurt and milk. Trinity Wesleyan will be distributing boxes of food every Friday for the next six weeks.

