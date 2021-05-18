Byram eyes its own water system after numerous malfunctions by Jackson pipelines

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The breakdown of Jackson’s two water well systems is affecting Byram. Homeowners and city leaders have had enough and say they will build their own system in the very near future. All customers whether they’re on city or well water systems rely on Jackson pipelines to supply them water. So, when Jackson’s system has problems, Byram has problems. People there want this to change.

“Jackson is not something you want to rely on in emergencies I assure you,” John Todd of Byram argued.

Again and again, Byram has seen its water supply cut off due to malfunctions with wells in the City of Jackson and surface water pipelines. Some off Wyndale road wake up unsure if they’ll be able to shower.

“When you get up in the morning you hope you can take a shower,” Todd continued. “You won’t know until you turn it on. My wife is like well I hope I can get the soap out of my hair if I shampoo. We had to take our filter off of our showerhead because you can’t get water through it with a filter on.”

The majority of homes in the city west of the interstate runs on well water hooked to six tanks from Jackson. Two of them are shut off for repairs, which began over the weekend and Byram got almost no warning.

“We had to contact Jackson to get them to give us that,” Mayor Richard White told us. “A lot of times when people talk about the water pressure, they don’t realize we buy water like we buy electricity from Jackson, so we need to be considered.”

Byram Mayor Richard White estimates his city will receive $2.5 million from cares act money awarded to Mississippi. With the state matching some and grants, he sees Byram building its own water towers and wells in the near future.

“I’m thinking it can happen in the next two years because we’re that far ahead,” Mayor White explained. “We already met with the Public Service Commission, and we know our pathway we’re going to have to go. I’m excited.”

“When you have an issue it’s like they’re unprepared, and they’re not engaged,” Todd said. “It takes a day to figure out what they need to do. Then it may be a week before they fix it. If they can do it better than Jackson I’m all for it.”

Like many along Wyndale Rd. John Todd keeps multiple plastic gallon containers that he takes to Terry to fill with water when pressure is low. He’s holding off on building his own well to see how long Byram will take to build their own water system.

Jackson Public Works crews hope to have the two well tanks fully operable by the start of the weekend. In the meantime, the mayor of Byram has his citizens on those wells under a boil water notice.