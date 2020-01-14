Byram homeowners deal with flash flooding

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, the Robinson Estate community in Byram was underwater because the Pearl River and the Big Creek Basin were overflowing.

“It’s probably the worst happening or thing that’s happened to us, since I’ve been around here. And I’ve lived her about 45 years,” said Richard White, Mayor of Byram.

Flash flooding affected the area over the weekend.

“When the (Pearl) River and Big Creek Basin are full, at their capacity or running at half capacity, there’s nowhere for the water that goes in between those Branch Creek areas, so you get a heavy flash event,” explained Cohn Livingston, Byram Public Works Director. “Typically, it’s not as bad as it was Saturday, but usually the rivers and the creeks are a little bit lower.”

The city said the Robinson Estate flooding stems from poor neighborhood design from before the city was incorporated.

“It’s one of those deals where a little bit of dirt, a little bit of thought, moving some houses around, maybe raising some pads, would have prevented water from getting into any of these houses,” said Livingston.

The best bet for the homeowners is to get some state funded help through the emergency declaration that Governor Phil Bryant signed over the weekend. However, there is no guarantee that they will receive assistance.