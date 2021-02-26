Byram hosts water distribution drive as crews work to restore water pressure

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Cases of water were distributed to Byram neighbors on Friday after last week’s winter storms caused the City of Jackson’s water system to lose pressure.

More than eight palettes of water were delivered to the Byram Fire Station on Thursday. The water was donated from businesses, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Hinds County, among others.

Mayor Richard White said the water pressure is almost back to normal, but it’s not there yet. He said water distributions are an opportunity to help neighbors.

“We haven’t had one person come out here and say something negative about anyone. It just gives us a chance to share a blessing, and this is what it’s all about, helping each other,” he stated.

“I sure do appreciate them giving out the water cause a lot of people don’t realize how much it really does help them, and it’s sure going to help me,” said Lindy Chestnut, who lives in Byram.

A water tank was also set up at Davis Road Park for non-potable water. Cases of bottled water were also distributed at that location.

White said the city expects 20 more palettes of water. They plan to distribute the water on Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2.