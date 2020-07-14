Byram Learning Center adjusts during pandemic

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — Byram Learning Center has been fortunate enough to stay open through the pandemic, but it’s had to make some changes, like social distancing, constant hand sanitizing and temperature checks at the door.

Owner Kim Chandler said that if it had to close, it would’ve been a financial nightmare.

“It takes about every dime to keep this place going,” Chandler said.

But Chandler and her staff have not let anything stand in their way.

“We’ve always washed our hands of course being on during the guidelines of the health department,” Chandler said. “But these girls have stepped it up another notch. We bleach everything –we don’t have Lysol anymore, can’t find it– but we are bleaching everything on several times throughout the day.”

Chandler added that one of the hardest parts about running a daycare during a pandemic is getting children to understand the concept of social distancing. Valerie Love, one of the two year old teachers said that it’s easy, you just have to make it work for them.

“All I have to do is say ‘space out everyone!’” Love said. “They all say ‘get over there, don’t touch me!’ So they go on just great with it. They love it. It’s like a little game for them. All you have to do is make it out of the game and it all comes together.”

Love said her daughter also goes to Byram Learning Center. She said there’s no safer place for her.

LATEST STORIES: