Byram man drowns while snorkeling in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WJTV) – A Mississippi man drowned on Saturday while snorkeling in Destin, Florida.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Michael Santore Cole of Byram.
Witnesses noticed Cole struggling in the water around 3:00 p.m., but they were unable to get to him before he went under.
Deputies said CPR was initiated. Cole was taken to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
