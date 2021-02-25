Byram Mayor Hopes Water Problem is Fixed by Monday

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor of Byram, Richard White says, the city has two sides, getting water from two different locations. One side gets the majority of its water from wells, and the other from Jackson. That side is struggling the most.

On Thursday, White said the well water side has great water pressure and he expects it to be back to normal on Saturday. As for the side getting water from the Reservoir in Jackson, he is hoping for Monday or Tuesday.

In Byram, there are opportunities to get water:

Friday, February 26, 2021, starting at 10:00 a.m. , there will be cases of bottled water distributed at the Byram Fire Station at 200 Byram Parkway. (1 case per car)

Friday, February 26, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., there will be a tanker truck of non drinking water at Davis Road Park at 2515 Davis Road.

Flush water available, during daylight hours at the Fire Station across from Edgewood Nursing Home.

Jannie Miller has been without water in her home or job since Monday. No work, means no paycheck and she says the expenses that it takes to travel and get water from the location providing it is adding up in cost.

Daphne King, says she doesn’t blame anyone for this problem but says it’s time for change. “They just need to get the money from somewhere to redo the Jackson water system. They’ve known for years that it’s bad, and they don’t seem to be getting anywhere with it.”