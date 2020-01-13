Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

MDOT Severe Weather 2_140915

Download the WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Storm Damage Pictures

Byram Police search for auto burglary suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Byram Police Department is working to find an auto burglary suspect.

If you know who the suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or Byram Police at 601-472-2327.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories