Byram Police search for auto burglary suspect

WJTV
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Byram Police Department is working to find an auto burglary suspect.
Our Centerfold for January 2020He likes going into cars that don't belong to him and taking things that others have worked hard for. He likes five-finger discounts and hiding in dark places. His dislikes include jobs… https://t.co/DQi5oIBy80— Byram Police Dept (@ByramPD) January 13, 2020
If you know who the suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or Byram Police at 601-472-2327.