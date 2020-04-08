Byram Police search for burglary suspects

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday morning, the Byram Police Department responded to the Byram Estates Neighborhood on Terry Road to shots being fired.

Police said officers located a white Ford F-150 with several male suspects. The male suspects left the scene and were able to get away .

According to BPD, the department found several burglarized vehicles. Officers learned the F-150 had been carjacked Tuesday evening in Jackson.

If you live in the area and have cameras that may have recorded these individuals or have information, you are asked to contact Byram PD Detectives at 601-372-2327 or Metro Crim eStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.