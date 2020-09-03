Byram police search for missing 15-year-old boy

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police are working to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Austin Green was last seen at his home in Byram at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Police said he was in contact with his mother around 11:00 a.m.

If you know where he is located, contact Byram Police Detectives at (601) 372-2327 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

