Byram: Update on Pearl River flooding impacts

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is keeping a close eye on the Pearl River. On Friday, the National Weather Service lowered its projected crest of the river at Jackson to 35 feet Saturday evening.

Leaders said Trahon Creek is predicted to be out of its banks at 34 feet, inching up on northern neighbors in Byram near Riverbend Drive. They don’t know at what level water may start to impact homes.

If you live in the area, leaders are encouraging you to take appropriate precautions in advance of the crest on Saturday. Some people may need to move to higher ground.

The city is providing sand, bags and shovels at Davis Road Park for Byram citizens.