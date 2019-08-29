Update: Byron McBride, shooter in Kingston Frazier’s murder, pleads guilty: Breaking

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker told 12 News that Byron McBride pleaded guilty to killing Kingston Frazier.

Six-year-old Frazier was found dead inside his mother’s stolen car in Madison County in May 2017. Investigators said the car was taken from the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson.

According to Sheriff Tucker, McBride was transported to a courthouse today. He pleaded guilty. A judge sentenced McBride to life in prison without parole.

Washington to serve fifteen years in jail in connection with Kingston Frazier murder case

According to Office of the District Attorney, during the early morning hours of May 18, 2017, McBride, along with the two other individuals, went to the Kroger located on the Frontage Road in Jackson to make a drug deal. While there, McBride decided to steal a car that was left running in the parking lot. Kingston Frazier, age 6, was sleeping in the backseat of the car. McBride drove the vehicle to an industrial area of Gluckstadt in Madison County. There, he shot and killed Frazier and abandoned the vehicle.

Through a joint investigation of JPD, MBI, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, MHP, and several other state and local agencies, McBride was identified through surveillance cameras, cell phone location services, forensic evidence, and statements of co-defendants as the shooter in this case. He was charged with capital murder by a Madison County grand jury.

District Attorney Bramlett stated, “Byron McBride entered a guilty plea this afternoon to the capital murder of Kingston Frazier. McBride was sentenced to serve the remainder of his life in prison, with no possibility for parole, no possibility for the eligibility for parole, no eligibility of early release. He will die in prison.”

Bramlett continued, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. With this conviction and sentence of life without parole, there will be no appeals. McBride admitted to shooting Kingston Frazier, causing his death. We don’t know why he took the life of this beautiful and precious child, but he did. We know today, with finality and closure, that he will spend the remainder of his life in prison and will never get out.”