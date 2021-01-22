C Spire advocating for computer science programs in schools across state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – C Spire is working to get computer science programs in all K-12 classrooms across Mississippi.

Earlier this week, two bills were introduced to the House and Senate advocating programs in all 884 public and charter school classrooms. C Spire said this passed in the House in 2020, but when COVID-19 hit, they had to start over.

By getting programs like this in schools, C Spire Senior Media Relations Manger Dave Miller said it would encourage people to take and work in Mississippi, ultimately boosting the economy.

“It’s curriculum that’s age appropriate that helps introduce them to not only the significance and importance of computer science, but how it plays a roll in our lives and how they might pursue a career in computer science if that’s what they choose to do– that’s what this is really focused on,” said Miller.

He said if passed, this would be slowly integrated into schools over several years, and the C Spire Foundation has committed $1 million dollars for teacher training.