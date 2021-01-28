C Spire announces $1 billion investment to expand 5G in Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – C Spire leaders announced they would invest $1 billion to expand ultra-fast 5G in Mississippi over the next three years.

The company said they would also expand gig fiber to 200,000 homes and businesses in Mississippi and Alabama. According to C Spire, the benefits of the investments include a growing economy and a higher quality of life for neighbors.

When completed, the project is expected to bring all-fiber infrastructure to within 1,000 feet of half of Mississippi’s residential premises, deliver game-changing 5G service – the next generation of mobility – to nearly 600 sites representing over 60% of the state and expand next-generation, ultra-fast broadband services to over two dozen Alabama markets.

“We have a strong reputation of providing world-class products and services to consumers and businesses and this investment signals that we intend to deliver these benefits faster than ever before,” said C Spire CEO Hu Meena, noting that the firm will make the initial investment in three years with another $500 million in capital spending over a five-year period.

Meena said the investment is expected to result in fiber within reach for half of all Mississippians – a record for the Southeast and 12th best in the U.S. – and millions of dollars in secondary economic benefits for both states through contracts and agreements with firms who will help C Spire with the massive infrastructure deployment and construction efforts.

“I’m thrilled to see that C Spire is investing so much to build out its high-speed internet infrastructure to support the future of education, health care, technology, and small business in Mississippi,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). “Because we live in a digital world, better, faster internet connections are critical to keeping our state competitive and boosting our $100 billion-plus economy,” he added.

Wicker said C Spire’s commitment to rapidly deploying 5G fast service means that virtually every major part of Mississippi will be able to leverage the next-generation technology with the activation of more than 300 sites by the end of this year. He also praised the company for its continuing commitment to roll out more broadband in more places.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the infrastructure initiative will reap immediate dividends in a state where so many of its key priorities and initiatives rely on robust broadband technology infrastructure, including education, workforce development, health care and economic growth.

“We need companies like C Spire stepping up to the plate to move our state forward.”

Meena said C Spire plans to move quickly and aggressively in 2021 to bring the cutting-edge technology benefits to consumers and businesses in both states, leveraging several recent acquisitions, including Teklinks and Harbor Communications, to accelerate its growth and expansion efforts.

To learnmore about C Spire 5G and fiber broadband internet, go to C Spire 5G Fast and Fiber Fast.