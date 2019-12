RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to achieve their goal of bringing broadband internet to more people in Mississippi, C Spire teamed up with Entergy to announce their new project.

The $11 million fiber project is located near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. It wrapped up after crews laid the rest of a 6,500 foot connection from the north to the south part of the reservoir.

The project took 18 months to finish. It stretched more than 300 miles and 15 counties.