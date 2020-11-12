C Spire expands state university research

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – C Spire is adding 15 community colleges to the Mississippi Optical Network (MissiON). The announcement comes 26 months after the company completed a major technology upgrade of the state’s science and technology research and development arm – increasing capacity and expanding the size of the consortium.

C Spire is doubling the size of the network by adding the 15 community colleges across the state, which will boost capacity, increase internet speeds and reduce overall costs for participating institutions in the higher education R&D program.

According to the company, the addition of the community colleges to the consortium has boosted capacity, reduced costs and provided the schools with diverse, fully redundant connections to commodity internet services, state university research programs and Internet 2 services in the future.

“As Mississippi’s leading broadband communications provider, C Spire is proud to provide innovative, leading-edge technology and the latest fiber optic infrastructure to help expand the size of the MissiON network and enable researchers to pursue comprehensive solutions to 21stcentury challenges,” said C Spire CEO Hu Meena.

“We’ve deployed a high performance, geographically diverse network and offer the community colleges speeds up to 100 Gigabits per second (Gbps) with plans to expand to 400 Gbps and beyond in the future,” Meena added. “This is a world-class network that fully supports MissiON’s important research objectives now and well into the future.”

Dr. Andrea Mayfield, executive director of the Mississippi Community College Board, said the transition to the MissiON network will help with expanded distance learning needs for more than 200,000 students in the community college system. “We’re excited about joining a robust network that meets our changing needs now and well into the future,” she said.

The latest expansion of the network comes after C Spire turned up enhanced connections in 2018 for the research arms at Ole Miss, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi State, Jackson State, the University of Southern Mississippi, Stennis Space Center, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers’ Engineering Research and Development Center and the national Internet 2 consortium.

Four regional universities – Delta State, Alcorn State, Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi Valley State – also were added to the MissiON network for the first time under a new state telecommunications contract awarded to C Spire in 2017 by the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services (ITS).

As part of the earlier comprehensive upgrade, C Spire boosted bandwidth speeds up to 10 times faster for consortium partners, lowered overall latency, added a new interconnection with Internet 2, built new route diversity and redundancy to ensure optimal MissiON network uptime and eliminated a single point of failure from the previous network.

