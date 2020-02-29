C Spire hosts Bytes and Bites Technology Solution Summit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – C Spire hosted the Bytes and Bites Technology Solution Summit on Friday at the Westin Jackson.

They welcomed experts from Nokia, VCSP and others to talk to attendees about the newest and latest technology and how to prevent cyber attacks

Jim Richmond, C Spire’s Vice President of Marketing, said the event was a fun way to tackle a very serious topic in the tech world.

“Security is extremely important for businesses in today’s world. Companies are always looking for ways for their employees and their key decision makers to learn. And so, the C Spire Bytes and Bites event really gives us the opportunity to bring some solutions and some real learning to these business decision makers,” explained Richmond.

The event also featured workshops, demos and seminars.