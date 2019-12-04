C Spire hosts software event for students in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)– Students showcased their work in web and app development at Brandon High School.

C Spire’s Software Development Pathway is part of the company’s Tech Movement initiative to build the future of Mississippi. ​
It’s a new program in partnership with Mississippi State that brings together high schools and community colleges to teach students skills in coding, project management and web design. They can receive an associate’s degree in applied science and certifications in a short time-frame.

Students also gathered Tuesday night for similiar events in Gulfport, Laurel, Meridian, Oxford, and ​
Starkville.

