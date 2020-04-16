C Spire wins court battle over State Voice & Data Contract

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, C Spire announced its new contract with the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services (ITS) will move forward without any further delays.

The Mississippi State Supreme Court denied AT&T’s appeal and ushers in a new era of technology access for Mississippians, which will employ C Spire’s fiber technology to improve the state’s communications capabilities.

“We commend Mississippi’s state leadership for taking particular responsibility to spend each taxpayer dollar wisely and for putting our citizens’ needs first,” said C Spire CEO Hu Meena. “We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with MS ITS and providing Mississippians with the services and prices they deserve.”

In 2017, MS ITS issued a Request for Proposals to purchase telecommunications services for all of state government. ITS then selected C Spire’s proposal over AT&T’s proposal for its superior service offerings, as well as its cost, which was $32 million less than what AT&T proposed. Now, instead of paying more for an antiquated, legacy AT&T network, Mississippians will have access to C Spire’s new, advanced voice and data network that will give state entities, including schools, the competitive edge they need.