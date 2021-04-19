Cal-Maine Foods donates 20K dozen eggs to Mississippi Food Network

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., donated 20,033 dozen eggs to the Mississippi Food Network. The goal of the donation is to help Mississippi families during the coronavirus pandemic.

To help those in need and in recognition of National Egg Month, the company and Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will donate 240,400 eggs to Mississippi Food Network.

Mississippi Food Network is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to relieve poverty-related hunger in the area by distributing donated and purchased food and grocery products through a network of member churches and non-profit organizations.