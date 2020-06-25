Calgon Carbon increasing capacity at Port Bienville, investing $185 million

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Calgon Carbon, manufacturer of activated carbon products, is increasing production capacity at Port Bienville in Hancock County.

The project represents a corporate investment of $185 million and is creating 38 jobs.

“Aptly positioned on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Calgon Carbon’s innovative products help industries and communities clean their air and water to protect our precious natural resources. This $185 expansion will further boost production capacity, increasing investment in our natural resources for future generations,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Tapping into our skilled workforce and creating 38 new jobs, I’m excited to see more Mississippians get to work and help make these important products that are used across our great nation and the world.”

The company is adding a new production line at its Bay St. Louis facility and increasing production space from 200,000 square feet to 400,000 square feet. The expansion also will increase Calgon Carbon’s total annual production capacity to more than 200-million pounds of granular activated carbon.

“This expansion enables our activated carbon products to be more broadly used to clean the world’s air and water on an even larger scale,” said Steve Schott, Calgon Carbon president and CEO. “There is no better place for this expansion, we have always felt at home in Mississippi, and we appreciate the support and enthusiasm the state and local economic development leadership have shown us, and our parent company, Kuraray.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building construction and workforce training. The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is providing assistance, as well.

“The innovative products manufactured by Calgon Carbon’s skilled workforce in Bay St. Louis position the company as a leader in making consumers’ water and air safer and cleaner. The addition of 38 new employees at the Hancock County facility will enable the company to continue pioneering the way in this essential sector,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “MDA appreciates the teams at the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission and the Hancock County Board of Supervisors for the commitment to bringing new jobs to the people of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

“The Commission and our team at Port Bienville are proud of our 30-year relationship with Calgon Carbon. We competed against two other states for this investment and won,” said Bill Cork, CEO of the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission. “Our people and our relationships made the difference, and we are thrilled to be offered the opportunity to help our friends at Calgon Carbon continue their successful run here in Hancock County, Miss.”

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., Calgon Carbon currently employs 42 workers in Bay St. Louis. The expansion is slated to be complete in late 2022.

