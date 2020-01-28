California man sentenced for drug trafficking in Mississippi

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A California man has been convicted and sentenced in Madison County to serve 60 years in prison.

63-year-old Marc Davis was arrested on March 10, 2011, at the Hilton Garden Inn. Law enforcement agents found him carrying more than 13 pounds of high grade marijuana.

According to Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John Bramlett, Jr., agents were working an undercover investigation into a ring of drug traffickers responsible for bringing in large amounts of marijuana, LSD, ecstasy pills, and other drugs from overseas, California, and Colorado. Davis was the ringleader and supplied drugs to local dealers in Mississippi.

He was indicted on both federal and state charges and has previously been convicted on the federal charges. Davis was previously sentenced to serve 151 months in federal custody.

The agencies involved in the investigation, which evolved from an operation dubbed “Operation Brilliant Orange”, included without limitation the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Jackson Enforcement Team, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, HIDTA, United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi, Madison Police Department, Lafayette Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Madison and Rankin District Attorney’s Office, and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

District Attorney Bramlett stated, “Marc Frank Davis was a big-time drug dealer responsible for introducing huge quantities of illegal and dangerous drugs into our communities, and negatively impacting many lives in the process. Due to the outstanding work and cooperation of many law enforcement agencies, we were able to keep enormous amounts of illegal drugs off the streets, and break up one of the most significant drug rings we have encountered.”