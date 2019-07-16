Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Callaway’s Closing Ridgeland Location

RIDGELAND, (Miss.) – Callaway’s Yard and Garden Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, but the owner says the Ridgeland store will close by the end of 2019. He wants to focus on the store in Gluckstadt.
Right now, items are 50 percent off in the Ridgeland store.

