Campaign Signs Destroyed for Jackson City Council Candidates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Campaign signs for city council ward 4 candidates are being destroyed but candidates running say these actions motivates them even more to run.

Jacqueline Amos has had her Ward 4 Jackson city council campaign signs defaces and some are missing. She says people have also come to her house, rung her doorbell and knocked on her door in the middle of the night. But this doesn’t affect her campaign at all.

“I’m not going to stay focused on this when we still have folks with no water. The sign does not have a vote, so you just continue to knock on doors and ask people to vote” said Amos.

Out of the 7 candidates running for this position, 4 tell us they have dealt with sign tampering.

Brian C. Grizzell says, he has had all of his signs taken from South Drive in West Haven and Northside Drive at Sunset in Jackson. Grizzell adds this isn’t his first time running and having signs vandalized is pretty common from his experiences.

Another candidate dealing with this issue is Larry Maurice Wilson who says this isn’t a deterrent. Malcolm Dwight May tells us he’s noticed his signs missing as well.

The primary election for City Council is April 6th with runoffs on April 27th. The general election will be held June 8.