Campbell’s Bakery keeping tabs on employees’ health to prevent COVID-19 spread

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — Restaurants across the nation are doubling up on hygiene practices, but one small chain in the Jackson-metro area is now keeping daily tabs on their own employees’ health.



Campbell’s Bakery in Madison and Jackson is checking its employees’ temperatures at the beginning of every shift.

Owner MItchell Moore said that he feels it’s important to keep his customers’ safety in mind.

“A ton of our customers especially at the bakery are senior citizens,” Moore said. “So we have to take a lot more precaution than just like a fast food restaurant who may never see a senior citizen.”