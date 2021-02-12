Campbell’s Craft Donuts closing Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Campbell’s Craft Donuts announced on social media that the business will close its Jackson location on Sunday, February 14.
They released the following statement on Facebook:
Campbell’s Craft Donuts is a story we are writing together you and I. Our story is one of passion; for the quality of our food and for the service we provide. We introduced Jackson to a new concept, and hopefully helped re-introduce them to the beauty of Belhaven. But every great story has a beginning, middle, and an end. This Sunday we will write the last lines, and we should do that together as well. We can’t wait to see who picks up this book and begins a new story.Campbell’s Craft Donuts