Camper destroyed in explosion in Jones County

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – One person suffered from significant injuries after an explosion took place near a camper in Jones County on Thursday.

According to police, several fire departments responded to a report of an explosion just after 7:00 p.m. located at 5140 Highway 84 West. Upon arrival of the first responders, firefighters discovered that a propane tank had leaked and then exploded in or very near a small camper.

Courtesy: Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department

No other injuries were reported. The camper sustained catastrophic damage.