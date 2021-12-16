Camper destroyed in explosion in Jones County

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – One person suffered from significant injuries after an explosion took place near a camper in Jones County on Thursday.
According to police, several fire departments responded to a report of an explosion just after 7:00 p.m. located at 5140 Highway 84 West. Upon arrival of the first responders, firefighters discovered that a propane tank had leaked and then exploded in or very near a small camper.
No other injuries were reported. The camper sustained catastrophic damage.