Can businesses enforce vaccine mandates?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Many businesses nationwide such as Walmart and Disney are now requiring employees to get vaccinated.

But, could we see businesses in Jackson starting to put these same policies in place for customers?

Facing renewed pandemic restrictions, Mississippi businesses may be on the list to embrace a policy of requiring proof of vaccination before customers are allowed to enter.

Some people we talked to in the metro area say they’re okay with businesses imposing vaccine mandates, but one attorney says this could pose a legal issue.



“The issue may become whether or not they refuse service based on someone not being vaccinated, and that’s where the American with Disabilities Act may come into play because someone may have an underlying health condition that may prohibit them from getting vaccinated”, said Attorney Tremarcus Rosemon of Rosemon Law Firm, PLLC.

It’s unclear right now if businesses are requiring proof of vaccination could become a trend here in Mississippi.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently under emergency use authorization, but vaccine mandates for private businesses could become a reality once the government gives full authorization.