Candidates for Governor take part in drawing for upcoming debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Representatives for Jim Hood and Tate Reeves came to our studios at 12 News to draw names to determine who would take the first question and where they would stand during the upcoming gubernatorial debate.

Thursday, 12 News held the drawing for Mississippi gubernatorial candidates at 3:00 pm. Jim Hood will take the opening question. Tate Reeves will have the final closing statement.

Republican Tate Reeves and Democratic Jim Hood will debate on the University of Southern Mississippi campus on October 10 beginning at 7:00 pm.

12 News Byron Brown and Greg Hurst of WREG will serve as moderators.